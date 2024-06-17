Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTX 4-24: Mountain Guns [Image 7 of 11]

    MTX 4-24: Mountain Guns

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, participate in condition drills on the M240B weapon systems during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 19, 2024. Marines traversed steep inclines and rocky outcrops to build their mountaineering proficiency in high-altitude maneuvers and navigation. MTX includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines' adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 01:17
    Photo ID: 8486856
    VIRIN: 240619-M-NA519-1124
    Resolution: 3889x2593
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTX 4-24: Mountain Guns [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Machinegun
    2/25
    MFR
    MWTC
    MTX24

