MTX 4-24: Mountain Guns

U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, repel down a mountainside during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 15, 2024. Marines traversed steep inclines and rocky outcrops to build their mountaineering proficiency in high-altitude maneuvers and navigation. MTX includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines' adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

