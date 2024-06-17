Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTX 4-24: Mountain Guns [Image 2 of 11]

    MTX 4-24: Mountain Guns

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, repel down a mountainside during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 15, 2024. Marines traversed steep inclines and rocky outcrops to build their mountaineering proficiency in high-altitude maneuvers and navigation. MTX includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines' adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 01:23
    Photo ID: 8486851
    VIRIN: 240618-M-NA519-1097
    Resolution: 6504x4336
    Size: 13.4 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTX 4-24: Mountain Guns [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    2/25
    Repelling
    MFR
    MWTC
    MTX24

