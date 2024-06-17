U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jason Oneal, a mortarman with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, learns condition drills on the M240B weapon systems during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 19, 2024. Marines traversed steep inclines and rocky outcrops to build their mountaineering proficiency in high-altitude maneuvers and navigation. MTX includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines' adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 01:19 Photo ID: 8486855 VIRIN: 240619-M-NA519-1108 Resolution: 6282x4188 Size: 17.52 MB Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MTX 4-24: Mountain Guns [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.