MTX 4-24: Mountain Guns

U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, discuss their geographical surroundings during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 19, 2024. The course demanded that Marines master the use of topographical maps and GPS devices to ensure precise movement through the mountains. MTX includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines' adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

