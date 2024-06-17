Members of Team Army huddle together to talk with their coach during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2024. The team’s coach is retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joel Rodriguez, who competed in the DoD Warrior Games in 2019. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 21:49 Photo ID: 8486692 VIRIN: 240619-A-KC361-1113 Resolution: 6496x4331 Size: 6.88 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Army Practices Rugby at Department of Defense Warrior Games 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.