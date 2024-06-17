Team Army Practices Rugby at Department of Defense Warrior Games 2024

Retired U.S. Army Spc. Michael Villagran smiles with his wheelchair rugby teammate on the court during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2024. Military adaptive sports programs such as the DoD Warrior Games provide opportunities for wounded, ill and injured service members to have access to a unique means of rehabilitation and recovery. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US