U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Abel Baez, Florida Army National Guard, prepares to pass the ball during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2024. Athletes experience recovery as they compete for medals in different adaptive sports, from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 21:49 Photo ID: 8486693 VIRIN: 240619-A-KC361-1318 Resolution: 5883x3922 Size: 5.75 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Hometown: PALM BAY, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Army Practices Rugby at Department of Defense Warrior Games 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.