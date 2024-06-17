Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Army Practices Rugby at Department of Defense Warrior Games 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    Team Army Practices Rugby at Department of Defense Warrior Games 2024

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Retired U.S. Army Spc. Janmiguel Torrescruz, receives a ball from one of his teammates during familiarization of wheelchair rugby during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2024. Torrescruz was a fan of sports as a child and the adaptive sports program assists him with his injuries to continue his sports journey. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 21:49
    Photo ID: 8486685
    VIRIN: 240619-A-KC361-1184
    Resolution: 3730x2487
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PONCE, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    warriorgames
    woundedwarrior
    adaptivesports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

