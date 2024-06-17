Team Army Practices Rugby at Department of Defense Warrior Games 2024

Retired U.S. Army Spc. Janmiguel Torrescruz, receives a ball from one of his teammates during familiarization of wheelchair rugby during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2024. Torrescruz was a fan of sports as a child and the adaptive sports program assists him with his injuries to continue his sports journey. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

