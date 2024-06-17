U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Angelica Scott, left, 959th Inpatient Operations Squadron flight chief, and Airman 1st Class Lance Sanders, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, transport a simulated patient litter onto a 60K Tonner Loader during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel participated in UC24 from June 10-21, an annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 19:33 Photo ID: 8485271 VIRIN: 240617-F-RX751-1360 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 12.52 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.