    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 8 of 8]

    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Angelica Scott, left, 959th Inpatient Operations Squadron flight chief, and Airman 1st Class Lance Sanders, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, transport a simulated patient litter onto a 60K Tonner Loader during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel participated in UC24 from June 10-21, an annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    This work, Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    Ultimate Caduceus
    UC24

