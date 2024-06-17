Mannequins are staged to be loaded onto a Boeing 767 passenger jet for patient movement and transport during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel participated in UC24 from June 10-21, an annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 19:33
|Photo ID:
|8485239
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-RX751-1010
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|20.15 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT