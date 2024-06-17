Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

Mannequins are staged to be loaded onto a Boeing 767 passenger jet for patient movement and transport during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel participated in UC24 from June 10-21, an annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

Date Taken: 06.17.2024
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
by A1C Robert Nichols