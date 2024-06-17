U.S. Airmen transport simulated patient litters onto a Boeing 767 passenger jet using a 60K Tonner Loader during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. Participants simulated receiving injured troops from overseas locations at designated Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) hubs and Patient Reception Areas (PRA) where Federal Coordinating Centers (FCCs) and local partners received, triaged, staged, tracked and transported patients to pre-designated local definitive care facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 19:33 Photo ID: 8485269 VIRIN: 240617-F-RX751-1459 Resolution: 7115x4748 Size: 9.94 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.