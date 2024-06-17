U.S. Air Force Airmen transport a simulated patient litter during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel participated in UC24 from June 10-21, an annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 19:33
|Photo ID:
|8485257
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-RX751-1134
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.6 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
