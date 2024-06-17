Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Curnow with Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division pitches in the softball game against 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountainfest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Team sports events enhance camaraderie, boost morale, and encourage healthy competition among units while fostering a sense of unity and building important skills like communication. Mountain Fest is a week-long opportunity for Soldiers, families, and friends to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen community ties while recognizing the contributions and service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 Photo ID: 8485162 Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.