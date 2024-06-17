Maj. Monte Bailey with 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division catches a fly-ball in a softball game against the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountainfest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Participating in team sports promotes unit cohesion, teamwork, and a healthy competitive spirit while providing a fun and engaging way for Soldiers to relieve stress. Mountain Fest is a week-long opportunity for Soldiers, families, and friends to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen community ties while recognizing the contributions and service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 18:32
|Photo ID:
|8485156
|VIRIN:
|240618-A-JH229-9427
|Resolution:
|5905x3937
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Fest Day 2 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT