Mountain Fest Day 2

Maj. Monte Bailey with 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division catches a fly-ball in a softball game against the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountainfest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Participating in team sports promotes unit cohesion, teamwork, and a healthy competitive spirit while providing a fun and engaging way for Soldiers to relieve stress. Mountain Fest is a week-long opportunity for Soldiers, families, and friends to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen community ties while recognizing the contributions and service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

