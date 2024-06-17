Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2 [Image 4 of 4]

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Teammates in the field stand ready as their pitcher with 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division pitches in a softball game against the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountainfest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Team sports allow for units to experience healthy competition with each other while also building esprit de corps within the division. Mountain Fest is a week-long opportunity for Soldiers, families, and friends to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen community ties while recognizing the contributions and service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:31
    Photo ID: 8485163
    VIRIN: 240618-A-JH229-8344
    Resolution: 6101x4067
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    10thMountainDivision
    Mountainfest2024

