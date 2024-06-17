Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2

Teammates in the field stand ready as their pitcher with 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division pitches in a softball game against the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountainfest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Team sports allow for units to experience healthy competition with each other while also building esprit de corps within the division. Mountain Fest is a week-long opportunity for Soldiers, families, and friends to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen community ties while recognizing the contributions and service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

