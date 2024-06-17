Staff Sgt. Marco Montes, 15th Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation technician, speaks to Air Force Academy cadets during a base tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2024. The Cadet Development Program assists cadets with understanding how units support the Air Force’s mission and to broaden their perspective on Mission Ready Airmen, Air Force Force Generation and Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:39 Photo ID: 8485159 VIRIN: 240613-F-NW874-1047 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.73 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.