    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Staff Sgt. Marco Montes, 15th Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation technician, speaks to Air Force Academy cadets during a base tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2024. The Cadet Development Program assists cadets with understanding how units support the Air Force’s mission and to broaden their perspective on Mission Ready Airmen, Air Force Force Generation and Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cadets
    USAF Academy
    15th Maintenance Group

