U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH

Tech Sgt. Nicholas Orchard, 15th Maintenance assistant maintenance flight chief, briefs Air Force Academy cadets during a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii base tour on June 13, 2024. The Cadet Development Program assists cadets with understanding how units support the Air Force’s mission and to broaden their perspective on Mission Ready Airmen, Air Force Force Generation and Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

