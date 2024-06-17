U.S. Air Force Academy cadets observe maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III during a base tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2024. 15th Maintenance Group personnel showcased several different careers within maintenance to provide a better understanding of their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:39 Photo ID: 8485155 VIRIN: 240613-F-NW874-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.06 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.