    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets observe maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III during a base tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2024. 15th Maintenance Group personnel showcased several different careers within maintenance to provide a better understanding of their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:39
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

