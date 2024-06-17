Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets sit inside a C-17 Globemaster III before an incentive flight during a base tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2024. The incentive flight was part of a routine training mission for 535th Airlift Squadron pilots, demonstrating the C-17 Globemaster III capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:39
    Photo ID: 8485157
    VIRIN: 240612-F-NW874-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit JBPHH
    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH
    U.S Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH
    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH
    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH
    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH
    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH
    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT