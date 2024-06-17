U.S. Air Force Academy cadets sit inside a C-17 Globemaster III before an incentive flight during a base tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2024. The incentive flight was part of a routine training mission for 535th Airlift Squadron pilots, demonstrating the C-17 Globemaster III capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

Date Taken: 06.12.2024
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit JBPHH, by SrA Mark Sulaica