From left: Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, outgoing commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, engages in a handshake with Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, U.S. Forces Command deputy commanding general, during his relinquishment of command ceremony June 6 at Warrior Field. (U.S. Army photo by Antoine Aaron)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8483733
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-PL531-8569
|Resolution:
|4618x2948
|Size:
|16.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson [Image 4 of 4], by Antoine Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT