    Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson [Image 4 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Antoine Aaron 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    From left: Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, outgoing commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, engages in a handshake with Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, U.S. Forces Command deputy commanding general, during his relinquishment of command ceremony June 6 at Warrior Field. (U.S. Army photo by Antoine Aaron)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson [Image 4 of 4], by Antoine Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    relinquishment of command
    Fort Johnson
    JRTC and Fort Johnson

