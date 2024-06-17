From left: Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, outgoing commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, engages in a handshake with Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, U.S. Forces Command deputy commanding general, during his relinquishment of command ceremony June 6 at Warrior Field. (U.S. Army photo by Antoine Aaron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:47 Photo ID: 8483733 VIRIN: 240606-A-PL531-8569 Resolution: 4618x2948 Size: 16.23 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson [Image 4 of 4], by Antoine Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.