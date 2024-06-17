Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith addresses the audience during his speech at Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner's relinquishment of command ceremony June 6 at Warrior Field. (U.S. Army photo by Karen Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8483730
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-QM174-1091
|Resolution:
|4608x3232
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT