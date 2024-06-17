Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson [Image 3 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner passes the colors to Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith during the relinquishment of command ceremony at Warrior Field June 6. (U.S. Army photo by Angie Thorne)

