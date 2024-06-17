Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson

Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner passes the colors to Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith during the relinquishment of command ceremony at Warrior Field June 6. (U.S. Army photo by Angie Thorne)
