Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, outgoing commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, addresses the audience during his relinquishment of command ceremony at Warrior Field June 6. (U.S. Army photo by Karen Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:47 Photo ID: 8483731 VIRIN: 240606-A-QM174-1239 Resolution: 3101x4297 Size: 6.07 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Gardner bids farewell to Fort Johnson [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.