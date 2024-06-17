Inter-service personnel recovery exercise

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron participates in a mass casualty exercise in a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules at Grand Bara, Djibouti, June 12, 2024. Pararescuemen ensure their readiness by executing personnel recovery missions where personnel simulate injury to increase skills trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

