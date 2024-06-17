Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inter-service personnel recovery exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    Inter-service personnel recovery exercise

    DJIBOUTI

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron participates in a mass casualty exercise in a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules at Grand Bara, Djibouti, June 12, 2024. Pararescuemen ensure their readiness by executing personnel recovery missions where personnel simulate injury to increase skills trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 04:01
    Location: DJ
    This work, Inter-service personnel recovery exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    USAF
    82nd ERQS
    449 AEG
    VMM-164
    Mass Casuality Exercise

