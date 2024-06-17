A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron participates in a mass casualty exercise in a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules at Grand Bara, Djibouti, June 12, 2024. Pararescuemen ensure their readiness by executing personnel recovery missions where personnel simulate injury to increase skills trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8482952
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-TK834-2305
|Resolution:
|5128x3663
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inter-service personnel recovery exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT