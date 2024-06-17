Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inter-service personnel recovery exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    Inter-service personnel recovery exercise

    DJIBOUTI

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps loadmaster assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, or VMM-164 (REIN) prepares a KC-130J Hercules for a flight to Grand Bara, Djibouti, June 12, 2024. VMM-164 (REIN) is currently deployed with their KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft to provide aerial and combat support to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USAF
    82nd ERQS
    449 AEG
    VMM-164
    Mass Casuality Exercise

