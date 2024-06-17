Inter-service personnel recovery exercise

A U.S. Marine Corps loadmaster assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, or VMM-164 (REIN), loads a vehicle onto a KC-130J Hercules at Grand Bara, Djibouti, June 12, 2024. VMM-164 (REIN) is currently deployed with their KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft to provide aerial and combat support to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

