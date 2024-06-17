Emory S. Land Hosts Media Availability in Cairns, Queensland, Australia

CAIRNS HARBOUR (June 10, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy LEUT Joseph Melbin, officer in charge of Fleet Support Unit Guam Deployed Maintenance Team assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), a native of Queensland, Australia, left, speaks with local media outlets during a tour of the ship while moored at HMAS Cairns for a regularly scheduled port visit, June 10. Cairns is Emory S. Land’s second port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

