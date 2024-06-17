Emory S. Land Hosts Media Availability in Cairns, Queensland, Australia

CAIRNS HARBOUR, Australia (June 10, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Broughton, from Kershaw, S.C., assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, discusses the ship’s weapons department’s capabilities during a tour for local media outlets aboard Emory S. Land while moored at HMAS Cairns for a regularly scheduled port visit, June 10. Cairns is Emory S. Land’s second port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

