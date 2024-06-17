Emory S. Land Hosts Media Availability in Cairns, Queensland, Australia

CAIRNS HARBOUR (June 10, 2024) – U.S. Consul General, Sydney, Christine Elder, center, Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, and Cmdr. Alfonso Santos, commanding officer of HMAS Cairns, right, pose for a photo during a media availability aboard Emory S. Land for local media outlets while moored at HMAS Cairns for a regularly scheduled port visit, June 10. Cairns is Emory S. Land’s second port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

