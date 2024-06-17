CAIRNS HARBOUR, Australia (June 10, 2024) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Aaron Hopkins, from Bronx, N.Y., assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), second from right, speaks with local media outlets during a tour of the ship while moored at HMAS Cairns for a regularly scheduled port visit, June 10. Cairns is Emory S. Land’s second port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 02:42 Photo ID: 8482855 VIRIN: 240610-N-MH959-1399 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.82 MB Location: AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emory S. Land Hosts Media Availability in Cairns, Queensland, Australia [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.