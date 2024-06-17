Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hard at Work: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Replaces Water Lines to VSFB Aquatic Center [Image 3 of 3]

    Hard at Work: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Replaces Water Lines to VSFB Aquatic Center

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    30th Civil Engineer Squadron members work together to loosen bolts on a water line at the Vandenberg Aquatic Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 17, 2024. 30th CES is diligently working to replace the water lines, which will allow the aquatic center to re-open for the summer months. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    This work, Hard at Work: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Replaces Water Lines to VSFB Aquatic Center [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morale
    quality of life
    civil engineer
    ussf
    Vsfb

