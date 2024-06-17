30th Civil Engineer Squadron members work together to loosen bolts on a water line at the Vandenberg Aquatic Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 17, 2024. 30th CES is diligently working to replace the water lines, which will allow the aquatic center to re-open for the summer months. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8482344
|VIRIN:
|240617-X-XI961-1105
|Resolution:
|5500x3929
|Size:
|17.69 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hard at Work: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Replaces Water Lines to VSFB Aquatic Center [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
