Hard at Work: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Replaces Water Lines to VSFB Aquatic Center

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Damon Steiner-Martinez, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, saws open a water line to clear it before replacement at the Vandenberg Aquatic Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 17, 2024. 30th CES members are actively working to replace water lines connected to the facility boilers in an effort to re-open the center for public swimming. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

