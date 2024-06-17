Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hard at Work: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Replaces Water Lines to VSFB Aquatic Center [Image 1 of 3]

    Hard at Work: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Replaces Water Lines to VSFB Aquatic Center

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Damon Steiner-Martinez, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, saws open a water line to clear it before replacement at the Vandenberg Aquatic Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 17, 2024. 30th CES members are actively working to replace water lines connected to the facility boilers in an effort to re-open the center for public swimming. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    TAGS

    morale
    quality of life
    civil engineer
    ussf
    Vsfb

