    Hard at Work: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Replaces Water Lines to VSFB Aquatic Center [Image 2 of 3]

    Hard at Work: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Replaces Water Lines to VSFB Aquatic Center

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A water line empties after being sawed open at the Vandenberg Aquatic Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 17, 2024. Maintenance efforts made by 30th Civil Engineer Squadron members were conducted on vital water lines connected to the facility boilers, ensuring stable water distribution to the Aquatic Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 19:03
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
