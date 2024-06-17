Hard at Work: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Replaces Water Lines to VSFB Aquatic Center

A water line empties after being sawed open at the Vandenberg Aquatic Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 17, 2024. Maintenance efforts made by 30th Civil Engineer Squadron members were conducted on vital water lines connected to the facility boilers, ensuring stable water distribution to the Aquatic Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

