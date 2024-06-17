1st Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 1st Test and Evaluation Squadron (1 TES) conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Peterson SFB, CO, June 14, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Col Sacha Tomlinson, Commander, Space Space Delta 12, USSF Lt Col Kathryn Johnson assumed command of 1 TES from outgoing commander, USSF Lt. Col. Ross Conrad. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

