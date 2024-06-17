1st Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Incoming Commander U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt Col Kathryn Johnson, Chief Scientist Deputy, Space Operations Command (SpOC), accepts the squadron guidon from U.S. Space Force Col Sacha Tomlinson, Commander, Space Base Delta 12 (left) during the units Change of Command Ceremony at Peterson SFB, CO., 14 June, 2024. Lt Col Kathryn Johnson will now be responsible for preparing USSF forces to prevail in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment through the independent test and evaluation of operational-level command and control technologies and the delivery of timely, accurate, and expert information in support of weapon system acquisition, operational acceptance, and readiness decisions. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)
|06.14.2024
|06.17.2024 17:54
|8482254
|240614-X-IF173-1013
|5063x3375
|5.63 MB
|SCHRIEVER SFB, US
|4
|0
