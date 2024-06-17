SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 1st Test and Evaluation Squadron (1 TES) conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Peterson SFB, CO, June 14, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Col Sacha Tomlinson, Commander, Space Space Delta 12, USSF Lt Col Kathryn Johnson assumed command of 1 TES from outgoing commander, USSF Lt. Col. Ross Conrad. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 17:54
|Photo ID:
|8482244
|VIRIN:
|240614-X-IF173-1003
|Resolution:
|5193x3462
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
