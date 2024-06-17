Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 14]

    1st Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 1st Test and Evaluation Squadron (1 TES) conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Peterson SFB, CO, June 14, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Col Sacha Tomlinson, Commander, Space Space Delta 12, USSF Lt Col Kathryn Johnson assumed command of 1 TES from outgoing commander, USSF Lt. Col. Ross Conrad. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8482244
    VIRIN: 240614-X-IF173-1003
    Resolution: 5193x3462
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CO
    Change of Command
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1
    Space Base Delta 12
    1 TES
    1st Test and Evaluation Squadron

