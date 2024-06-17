Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 14]

    1st Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Outgoing Commander U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt Col Ross Conrad, 1st Test and Evaluation Squadron (1 TES), surrenders the squadron guidon to U.S. Space Force Col Sacha Tomlinson, Commander, Space Base Delta 12 (left) during the units Change of Command Ceremony at Peterson SFB, CO., 14 June, 2024. 1 TES is responsible for preparing USSF forces to prevail in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment through the independent test and evaluation of operational-level command and control technologies and the delivery of timely, accurate, and expert information in support of weapon system acquisition, operational acceptance, and readiness decisions. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8482253
    VIRIN: 240614-X-IF173-1012
    Resolution: 4992x3328
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CO
    Change of Command
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1
    Space Base Delta 12
    1 TES
    1st Test and Evaluation Squadron

