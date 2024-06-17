SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Outgoing Commander U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt Col Ross Conrad, 1st Test and Evaluation Squadron (1 TES), surrenders the squadron guidon to U.S. Space Force Col Sacha Tomlinson, Commander, Space Base Delta 12 (left) during the units Change of Command Ceremony at Peterson SFB, CO., 14 June, 2024. 1 TES is responsible for preparing USSF forces to prevail in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment through the independent test and evaluation of operational-level command and control technologies and the delivery of timely, accurate, and expert information in support of weapon system acquisition, operational acceptance, and readiness decisions. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 17:54 Photo ID: 8482253 VIRIN: 240614-X-IF173-1012 Resolution: 4992x3328 Size: 5 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Test and Evaluation Squadron Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.