Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division compete in a relay race at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2024. Playing team sports enhances teamwork, unit cohesion, and healthy competition among Soldiers, vital elements for a strong and unified division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

