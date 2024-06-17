Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division compete in the 800-meter foot races tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2024. Teams with the most points between all events will compete in the championship event to win the Commander’s Cup trophy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

