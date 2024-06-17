Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1 [Image 3 of 3]

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division compete in the 800-meter foot races tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2024. Embracing team sports enhances unit cohesion and competitive spirit, as teams battle for a chance to compete in the Commander’s Cup championship. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 17:52
    Photo ID: 8482243
    VIRIN: 240617-A-RM492-9745
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 17.93 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1
    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1
    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    USArmy
    10thMountainDivision
    MountainFest2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT