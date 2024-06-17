German Air Force Soldiers arrive during Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2024. Personnel arrived from Europe as part of the German Air Force-led deployment, with JBER being the first stop for low-level flying training. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises hosted in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces integrate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8482127
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-RJ686-1082
|Resolution:
|5946x3964
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Air Force Soldiers arrive for Pacific Skies 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
