German Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Danny, left, and Staff Sgt. Peter, right, prepare to unload cargo during Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2024. Cargo arrived from Europe as part of the German Air Force-led deployment, with JBER being the first stop for low-level flying training. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises hosted in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces integrate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 16:21 Photo ID: 8482123 VIRIN: 240606-F-RJ686-1012 Resolution: 4806x3204 Size: 1.53 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German Air Force Soldiers arrive for Pacific Skies 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.