German Air Force leadership and U.S. Air Force civilian Michael Steffen, a logistics management specialist assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron, brief newly arrived German Air Force Soldiers in preparation for Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2024. Personnel arrived from Europe as part of the German Air Force-led deployment, with JBER being the first stop for low-level flying training. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises hosted in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces integrate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8482126
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-RJ686-1081
|Resolution:
|5180x3453
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Air Force Soldiers arrive for Pacific Skies 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT