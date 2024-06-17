German Air Force Soldiers arrive for Pacific Skies 24

German Air Force leadership and U.S. Air Force civilian Michael Steffen, a logistics management specialist assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron, brief newly arrived German Air Force Soldiers in preparation for Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2024. Personnel arrived from Europe as part of the German Air Force-led deployment, with JBER being the first stop for low-level flying training. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises hosted in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces integrate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

