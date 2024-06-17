Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Air Force Soldiers arrive for Pacific Skies 24 [Image 1 of 7]

    German Air Force Soldiers arrive for Pacific Skies 24

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    German Air Force Staff Sgt. Adriana moves cargo via forklift during Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2024. Cargo arrived from Europe as part of the German Air Force-led deployment, with JBER being the first stop for low-level flying training. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises hosted in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces integrate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 16:21
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Alaska
    German Air Force
    JBER
    Pacific Skies 24
    Pacific Skies

