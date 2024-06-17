91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander, gives a speech at the 91st Security Forces Group (SFG) change of command ceremony at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 17, 2024. Col. Anthony McCarty, 91st SFG commander, relinquished command of the Group to Col. James Slaton.

