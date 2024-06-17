Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5]

    91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander, gives a speech at the 91st Security Forces Group (SFG) change of command ceremony at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 17, 2024. Col. Anthony McCarty, 91st SFG commander, relinquished command of the Group to Col. James Slaton.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8482069
    VIRIN: 240617-F-UV792-1090
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander
    91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander
    91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander
    91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander
    91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minot
    Security Forces
    Change of command
    SFG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT