U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony McCarty relinquishes command of the 91st Security Forces Group to Col. James Slaton during a change of command ceremony at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 17, 2024. The change of command ceremony brought Team Minot, family and friends together to welcome the new commander.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 16:15 Photo ID: 8482068 VIRIN: 240617-F-UV792-1174 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.77 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.