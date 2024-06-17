U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony McCarty relinquishes command of the 91st Security Forces Group (SFG) to Col. James Slaton during a change of command ceremony at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 17, 2024. The 91st SFG is responsible for safeguarding 91st Missile Wing assets.

This work, 91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.