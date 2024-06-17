91st Security Forces Group welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. James Slaton assumed command of the 91st Security Forces Group during a change of command ceremony at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 17, 2024.



The ceremony was held at the 91st SFG Defender Dome with the families of both the outgoing and incoming commander and members of Team Minot in attendance.



“Col. James Slaton is no stranger to Minot Air Force Base, as this is his third time serving as a Rough Rider defender,” said Col. Kenneth McGee, 91st Missile Wing commander. “His impact on the unit also goes beyond the years he was stationed here, as he was a principal architect of the current structure of SFG units across the Numbered Air Force.”





Slaton has served in many strategic nuclear positions, including Intercontinental Ballistic missiles operational flight test, joint staff, current nuclear operations, and nuclear squadron and group command. Slaton has served for roughly 23 years, been stationed at nine locations, and fulfilled 16 different jobs.





The incoming commander’s expertise and knowledge will enhance the readiness of the 91st Missile Wing Rough Riders. He will be responsible for operations involving the wing’s 1,800 Airmen and civilians in support of Minot AFB's Minuteman III ICBMs.

Col. Slaton expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to take charge of the Rough Riders defenders.





“It is fantastic to be back at Minot AFB, and it’s my greatest honor to get the opportunity to work once again with the men and women of the 91st SFG, " said Col. Slaton.





Col. McGhee shared his thoughts on the impact Col. Anthony McCarty, outgoing 91st SFG commander, had on Team Minot and the Air Force at large.





“Col. McCarty, because of your leadership, our young Airmen have never been more ready to accept their daily responsibilities and accept even greater challenges,” said McGee. “Because of your leadership, our convoy response teams have never been more primed to transport, protect, and defend our most precious assets when they are at their most vulnerable”.





Before relinquishing command, McCarty shared his gratitude to Team Minot and the local community for his time as the 91st SFG commander.





“To all of you sitting in this building, know that you have left a lasting mark on me and I will be forever grateful for my time here at Minot, where the front gate says it all, “only the best come north.”

