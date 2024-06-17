Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) Aboard USS Tripoli

240611-N-KX492-1077
Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, gives Chief of Navy Reserve, Vice Adm. John B. Mustin a tour of the flight deck during a Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE), June 11, 2024. NERE recognizes civilian employers who provide outstanding support to Reserve Sailors in their organizations. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:41
|Photo ID:
|8481679
|VIRIN:
|240611-N-KX492-1077
|Resolution:
|3205x2137
|Size:
|752.57 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
